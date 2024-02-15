At least 9 injured, homes, infrastructure damaged in morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story

Russia launched another mass missile attack against multiple Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Feb. 15, injuring at least nine people as well as damaging homes and civilian infrastructure, regional officials reported.

Russian forces launched 26 missiles of various types at Ukraine, 13 of which were shot down by air defenses, Ukraine's Air Force said following the attack.

Russia used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles, Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, according to the Air Force.

The attack hit an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, injuring four people, according to preliminary data cited by acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev.

Several apartment buildings, an educational institution, and a store were also damaged in the Zaporizhzhia strike, Kurtiev said on Telegram.

In the western city of Lviv, Russian missiles hit an infrastructure facility while the blast wave damaged apartment buildings nearby, two schools, and a kindergarten, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported.

Three people were injured and received medical assistance, added Sadovyi.

Civilian facilities were hit in Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, acting Governor Serhii Tiurin reported on Facebook without providing any more details.

Tiurin later told Suspilne Khmelnytskyi media outlet that two people had been injured in the strike.

Russia targeted Kyiv and the region, where air defenses shot down all the missiles, according to local officials. No casualties have been reported.

Remains of the downed missiles fell in two settlements in Kyiv Oblast, damaging several houses and outbuildings, said Governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

Civilian infrastructure was also damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, said on Telegram. He added that the consequences of the strike are being established.

Russian forces struck a warehouse in the Myrhorod district in central Poltava Oblast, causing a fire, Governor Filip Pronin reported, adding there were no casualties.

Air defenses in western Ivano-Frankisvk Oblast downed Russian missiles during the morning attack, and its falling debris caused a fire, according to Svitlana Onyshchuk, the regional governor.

There was“significant damage" in the region but no casualties, Onyshchuk said.