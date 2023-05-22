Prosecutor General’s Office records over 88,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have committed 88,517 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on May 21.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 482 children and wounded at least 981 since Feb. 24, 2022.

The real number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is expected to be higher as the current count does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.

Prosecutor General’s Office reported that 651 suspects allegedly responsible for those crimes are the Russian soldiers and the country’s political leadership.

Earlier, two former Wagner mercenaries told Russian opposition media that they had allegedly killed dozens of Ukrainian civilians, including children.

“We were ordered to clean up and destroy everyone (in Soledar and Bakhmut). We came with 150 Wagner fighters killing everyone (on our way) - women, men, elderly, and children, including small, five-year-olds,” Ex-prisoner and former Wagner mercenary Azamat Uldarov said on April 17.

On May 17, the Council of Europe announced that it had established a “Register of Damage” for Russian crimes of aggression in Ukraine.