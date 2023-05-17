Inside the mission to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's front lines: Interview with UK volunteer

This audio is created with AI assistance

In evacuating civilians from front lines in Ukraine, forging a human corridor under constant bombardment is only half the battle — it also takes enormous effort to convince civilians to leave. British photographer turned volunteer Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke and his team have evacuated thousands of Ukrainians to safer locations in Ukraine and abroad.

In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Independent, Ignatius provides his insights into their evacuation efforts, delving into challenges they face, particularly in saving children.