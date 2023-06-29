Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Ukraine investigating 15 cases of ecocide

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 12:09 AM 2 min read
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin (C) a the meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War on June 29, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is investigating over 200 war crimes against the environment and 15 cases of ecocide, the Prosecutor General's Office said on June 29.

"Ukraine is the first state to prosecute environmental war crimes and ecocide on such a scale," said Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin at the meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.

According to the report, explosives can now be found on roughly 30% of Ukraine's territory, that is 174,000 square kilometers, and over 2.4 million hectares of forests have been damaged.

"We call for increased cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of Russian war crimes against the environment at the international level," Kostin said.

"It is also necessary to make the aggressor pay for the colossal damage caused by these crimes."

The International Working Group, which includes Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine on June 29 to discuss the environmental consequences of Russia's aggression, namely the destruction of the Kahkova hydroelectric plant.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 6, Ukraine's south has suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian and environmental crisis. This included pollution of water and soil, death of animal and plant life, and drying of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

On June 22, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets said that the disaster has already caused more than $1.5 billion in damage.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 11 – Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian dam, and catastrophic flood it caused
Episode #11 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Russia’s destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam, and the catastrophic flood it caused. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov. Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple,…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.