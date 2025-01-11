Pro-Russian Bulgarian politician demands return of 'historically Bulgarian' Southern Bessarabia region of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Bulgaria’s pro-Russian Revival party, has fueled Kremlin narratives by claiming that Southern Bessarabia, part of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, should be returned to Bulgaria.

He stated on his Facebook page that he thinks “Ukraine is falling apart” and that Bulgarians are the “indigenous population” of the region, with deeper historical ties than Ukraine, which has controlled it for only 34 years.

Kostadinov proposed presenting Bulgaria’s claims to “Bulgarian Bessarabia” at a future peace congress to decide Ukraine’s fate.

He also called for unification with Macedonia, emphasizing shared history and culture, and compared his proposals to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks about annexing Canada and regaining control of the Panama Canal.

“There is nothing more logical for two countries with a common history, common origin, common language and common people than to become one country,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bulgaria condemned Kostadinov’s statements, labeling them a distortion of historical facts that promote border redistribution and violate international law.

The embassy urged official condemnation, highlighting the inappropriateness of such rhetoric from a politician in an EU member state.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but pro-Russian sentiment has remained strong in the country.