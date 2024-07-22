Bulgaria may send surplus ammunition to Ukraine, minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sofia is open to transfer surplus and unnecessary shells to Ukraine, Bulgarian acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on July 22.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but pro-Russian sentiment has remained strong in the country.

An inspection showed that the Bulgarian army has extra ammunition and equipment, Zapryanov said.

“Part of this property, some ammunition of certain types, can be provided to Ukraine. This package will also be linked to an agreement with an ally country on compensation, similar to the previous package we sent,” the general said.

The decision on military aid to Ukraine is yet to be approved by the Bulgarian government and then coordinated with the country's partners and Kyiv.

Initially a hesitant partner, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Kyiv as the war has progressed. In December 2023, the country's parliament has greenlighted the provision of armored vehicles and Soviet-era air defense missiles to Ukraine.

Soon after, Kyiv received a first batch of armored personnel carriers.