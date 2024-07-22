Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Bulgaria, Ukraine, ammunition
Edit post

Bulgaria may send surplus ammunition to Ukraine, minister says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2024 11:34 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: 155 mm artillery shells that are ready to be shipped are stored at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States, on April 12, 2023. (Hannah Beier/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Sofia is open to transfer surplus and unnecessary shells to Ukraine, Bulgarian acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported on July 22.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but pro-Russian sentiment has remained strong in the country.

An inspection showed that the Bulgarian army has extra ammunition and equipment, Zapryanov said.

“Part of this property, some ammunition of certain types, can be provided to Ukraine. This package will also be linked to an agreement with an ally country on compensation, similar to the previous package we sent,” the general said.

The decision on military aid to Ukraine is yet to be approved by the Bulgarian government and then coordinated with the country's partners and Kyiv.

Initially a hesitant partner, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Kyiv as the war has progressed. In December 2023, the country's parliament has greenlighted the provision of armored vehicles and Soviet-era air defense missiles to Ukraine.

Soon after, Kyiv received a first batch of armored personnel carriers.

Bulgaria has yet to send Ukraine pledged armored vehicles
Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said the delay in delivering the vehicles was related to shipping costs.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Latvia sending 500 more drones to Ukraine.

Riga has prepared a batch of more than 500 drones to be sent to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said on July 22. Earlier this month, Riga announced it would send more than 2,500 combat drones of different types to Ukraine in July, worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million).
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:30 PM

Russia sentences US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to 6.5 years.

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces, Associated Press reported on July 22.
3:57 PM

EU approves its first-ever military support for Armenia.

The Council of the European Union for the first time approved assistance under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armenian Armed Forces with 10 million euros ($10.8 million), according to the council's July 22 statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.