The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Bulgaria, Foreign Agents Law, Balkans, Civil Rights
Edit post

Bulgarian far-right party’s foreign agent bill fails in committee vote

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 3:32 AM 2 min read
A Bulgarian national flag flies on a government building in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Bulgarian Parliament's Committee on Culture and Media voted down a bill on Sept. 19 proposed by its chairperson belonging to the Vuzrazhdane (Revival) Party to create a registry of "foreign agents."

Founded in 2014 and described by some as pro-Russian, Revival came in third in Bulgaria's snap parliamentary election in June, securing 41 seats in the 240-seat parliament. Revival has supported maintaining Bulgaria's "deep ties" with Russia.

Despite Revival's claims that its proposed foreign agent law is similar to U.S. law, in both Bulgaria and Russia, individuals working as "foreign agents" would be barred from working in educational institutions and certain ministries and "must mark…any material (they) create with a large inscription on the title page — foreign agent. Just like in Russia," public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television (BNT) said.

A similar foreign agents law was signed into law in Georgia by the ruling Georgian Dream party in June and has been criticized for enabling authorities to monitor NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their income from abroad.

Washington and Brussels have denounced the bill as incompatible with Western values, and the European Council froze Georgia's EU accession process in response to its passage.

Revival had recently had success in passing anti-LGTBQ legislation, mirroring the passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation by Georgian Dream and similar moves in Russia.

Initially a hesitant partner, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Kyiv as the war has progressed.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but pro-Russian sentiment has remained strong in the country.

Russia’s shadow over Georgia and Kyrgyzstan’s foreign agent laws
The foreign agent laws adopted this year by Georgia and Kyrgyzstan are not fueling mounting authoritarianism and crony rule. They are the result of it. Critics of the countries’ regimes derisively allude to the legislation cracking down on nongovernmental organizations that receive funds from abroa…
The Kyiv IndependentPeter Leonard
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.