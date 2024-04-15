Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Russia, Survey, Russian aggression, Ukraine
Edit post

Poll: About 70% of Lithuanians consider Russia threat to national security

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 1:17 PM 2 min read
A woman rides a bicycle past the NATO and Lithuanian flags on July 9, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Seven out of ten residents of Lithuania believe that Russia poses a threat to their country's national security, according to a poll carried out by public opinion research company Baltijos Tyrimai and published by Lithuanian public service broadcaster LRT on April 15.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns that the Baltic states, which are among Moscow's biggest critics and Kyiv's staunchest allies since day one of the all-out war, could become the next target for aggression.

These fears are reinforced by Russian President Vladimir Putin's repeated threats to NATO countries.

When asked if Russia poses a real threat to the national security of Lithuania, 29% of surveyed citizens said that it definitely does, and 41% answered that it rather does, according to the survey.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

The only group of Lithuanians with significantly different opinions were permanent residents of the country of other nationalities. Among them, 50% disagreed that Russia is a threat, while 31% agreed.

The survey was carried out on March 15-25, During the research, 1,115 adults living across Lithuania were interviewed.

Lithuania remains among the top supporters of Ukraine globally in terms of the share of GDP, with bilateral aid to Ukraine reaching 1.5% of GDP. Additionally, Lithuania’s share of EU assistance for Ukraine amounts to another 0.5 % of the country’s GDP.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Kyiv.

Poll: Half of French youth willing to fight in Ukraine to defend France
The Institute for Strategic Studies of the Military School (IRSEM) and the General Directorate for International Relations and Strategy (DGRIS) surveyed 2,300 young people aged between 18 and 25 last summer.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Macron says he hopes for Olympic truce.

"We want to work towards the Olympic truce and I think that this is an opportunity on which I will try to involve many of our partners," Macron said, speaking to BFMTV 100 days before the Olympics start in Paris.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:57 AM

Israel's UN Envoy: Listen to President Zelensky and wake up.

Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on the international community to condemn the Iranian attack on Israel using the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the April 14 emergency U.N. Security Council meeting.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.