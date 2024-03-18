Putin reiterates war goals, again threatens West in post-election comments

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin restated his goals for the full-scale war in Ukraine, celebrated his electoral "victory," and threatened the West again in comments made on March 18 after the end of Russia's pseudo-democratic presidential election.

Putin easily coasted to victory in a highly managed presidential election that concluded on March 17. Any meaningful opposition candidates were prevented from participating in the election, which Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden’s National Security Council, said was "obviously not free nor fair," in comments cited by the New York Times.

Putin said that Russia would not be "intimidated" and thanked his supporters for delivering him another term in office after having secured 87.2% of the vote.

He said that the results indicated that Russia was "on the right path." Chief among his priorities for the next term are "resolving problems" in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and strengthening Russia's military and defense capabilities.

Putin also addressed the notion that Western troops might be deployed in Ukraine, which has been regularly discussed since French President Emmanuel Macron said in February that it should not be ruled out.

A direct conflict between Russia and NATO is possible, Putin said, which would be "one step away from a full-scale WWIII."

"I think it's unlikely that anyone is interested in this," he added.

Putin and other Russian leaders have regularly threatened the West over its support for Ukraine and suggested that foreign involvement in the full-scale war could lead to a world war.

In the wake of a series of attacks on Russia's border regions by pro-Kyiv Russian militias, along with alleged drone strikes within Russian territory, Putin said that it might be necessary to create a "sanitary zone" on Ukrainian land.

The potential zone "would be difficult to overcome," he said, adding that the possible size was a separate question.

Putin also mentioned the name of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the first time he has done so since Navalny's death in a prison colony in February.

Navalny's death was an "unfortunate incident" and a "sad event," Putin said, but "this happens. It's life."

He also claimed that prisoners die in Western prisons, including in the U.S. Putin went on to unfavorably compare America's political system to that of Russia, falsely arguing that Russian elections are democratic compared to the U.S., which he described as a "disaster."

He continued to baselessly claim that there is widespread fraud in U.S. elections.

Freedom House, a nonprofit advocating international democracy, gave Russia a 13/100 score in its 2024 report card on political freedoms in the country.

While acknowledging there are flaws in the U.S.'s political system, Freedom House gave the U.S. an 83/100 in its 2024 report card in comparison.