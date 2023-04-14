Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: Hungary might secretly help transfer arms to Ukraine while France, Italy delay air defense delivery

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 3:02 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary may be secretly helping with the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by letting allies use its airspace, according to unverified U.S. intelligence documents reviewed by Politico following their leak.

One of the leaked documents describes a plan for Ukrainian pilots to fly on donated helicopters from Croatia to Ukraine "through Hungarian airspace," Politico wrote on April 14.

If true, the information would not only show Hungary passing arms through its skies despite its public promises to ban such transfer but also contradict media reports that helicopters would be delivered by land or flights to Poland, according to the publication.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Hungary has condemned the war but refused to supply Ukraine with weapons. The country states that sanctions and the arms supply are not measures that will bring peace. Budapest also threatened to veto certain EU sanctions against Moscow, such as the ones related to nuclear energy, and held up adopting a major 18 billion euro EU funding package to Kyiv.

Another document, allegedly found by Politico in a larger trove of U.S. highly sensitive papers leaked online, claims France having told Italy on Feb. 22 that the SAMP-T air defense systems jointly pledged to Ukraine would not be ready for delivery until June.

In early February, the Italian defense ministry said the two sides had agreed to deliver the air defense systems to Ukraine "in the spring of 2023," according to ANSA news outlet.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu told Le Figaro in an interview published on March 28 that France would "very soon" deliver SAMP/T air defense systems. Ukrainian troops have already finished training on these systems.

The leak of U.S. military and intelligence documents was first spotted on the online media platform Discord. The Pentagon has since launched an investigation into the source of the leaks, which remains unknown.

The information in the leaked documents covers a range of issues relating to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, including a prediction that the war will continue "well beyond" 2023.

Although Ukrainian officials originally dismissed the documents as "fake," a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Kyiv had changed some of its military plans following the leak.

NYT: US federal investigators arrest suspect allegedly linked to intelligence leak
U.S. federal investigators arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman on April 13, believed to be in connection with the massive U.S. military intelligence leak, the New York Times reported. The New York Times has identified the suspect as Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the M…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
