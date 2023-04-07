New York Times: Pentagon investigating classified Ukraine war document leak

This audio is created with AI assistance

Secret American and NATO plans for supplying aid to Ukraine ahead of its expected upcoming offensive were posted on social media earlier this week, prompting an investigation by the Pentagon, senior Biden administration officials told the New York Times.

The plans were posted to the social media networks Twitter and Telegram, and the Pentagon is investigating who may have leaked the documents, according to the NYT.

The documents do not reveal details of when, how, or where Ukraine intends to launch its counteroffensive and are five weeks old. According to military analysts with whom the NYT spoke, the documents were likely modified from their original format, understating the casualties on the Russian side and overstating those on the Ukrainian side.

The analysts told the NYT that the changes made to the document could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign to distort facts about the war in Ukraine. Nonetheless, the leak is a “significant breach of American intelligence in the effort to aid Ukraine,” the NYT wrote.

Biden officials told the newspaper that attempts to get the information deleted from social media had not yet proved successful.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” said Sabrina Singh, the NYT quoted the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon as saying.