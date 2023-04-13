Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: US federal investigators arrest suspect allegedly linked to intelligence leak

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 10:36 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. federal investigators arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman on April 13, believed to be in connection with the massive U.S. military intelligence leak, the New York Times reported.

The New York Times has identified the suspect as Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that Teixeira was arrested "without incident" relating to the "unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information," the New York Times wrote.

The leak of U.S. military and intelligence documents was first spotted on the online media platform Discord.

Although Ukrainian officials originally dismissed the documents as "fake," a source close to President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Kyiv had changed some of its military plans following the leak.

The information in the leaked documents covers a range of issues relating to Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, including a prediction that the war will continue "well beyond" 2023.

According to one leaked document, Ukraine's air defense systems risk being depleted by mid-April and early May if they are not replenished, potentially increasing the risk of Russian airstrikes.

Another document dated early February raises doubts about the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive, warning of significant shortfalls in force generation and sustainment. The document also suggests that Ukraine's future counteroffensive may only result in modest territorial gains.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the intelligence leak during a visit to Spain on April 12, acknowledging that there is a "mix" of true and false information contained in them, with the former already being outdated.

Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive reportedly delayed; EU reacts to decapitation video
Key developments on April 12: * Ukraine’s counteroffensive delayed, Washington Post reports * Zelensky meets with bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation * European officials react to decapitation video of a presumed Ukrainian POW * Russian forces complete 120-km defense line in Russian-occupied Zapo…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.