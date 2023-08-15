Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish President commemorates soldiers of Ukrainian People's Republic

by Martin Fornusek August 15, 2023 2:09 PM 1 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda commemorates the soldiers of the Ukrainian People's Republic at the Orthodox cemetery in Warsaw, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo credit: Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP via the Polish Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda commemorated the soldiers of the 1917-1921 Ukrainian People's Republic, who died fighting against the Bolsheviks, at the Orthodox cemetery in Warsaw, Duda's office reported on Aug. 14.

"At the Orthodox cemetery in Wola, President Andrzej Duda laid a wreath at the memorial to the Soldiers of the Ukrainian People's Republic," the presidential office announced on Twitter.

The Ukrainian People's Republic was established in the wake of the Russian Empire's collapse in 1917. In 1920, the republic's leadership allied with the new Polish state against the Red Army, with Ukrainian soldiers taking part in the battle of Warsaw that landed a decisive blow to the Bolshevik troops.

However, the young Ukrainian state did not manage to preserve its independence and Ukraine was divided between Poland and the Soviet Union in 1921.

On July 9, Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the victims of the 1943 Volyn (Volhynia) Massacre during their surprise visit to Lutsk, a regional capital in northwestern Ukraine.

Zelensky, Duda commemorate victims of Volyn Massacre in Lutsk
On July 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda commemorated the victims of the 1943 Volyn (Volhynia) Massacre during their surprise visit to Lutsk, a regional capital in northwestern Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.