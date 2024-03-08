Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, EU, Russia, Belarus, Agriculture, Business
Edit post

Polish parliament calls on European Commission to ban agricultural goods from Russia, Belarus

by Kateryna Hodunova March 8, 2024 7:08 PM 2 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The lower house of the Polish parliament, the Sejm, adopted a resolution on March 8 that urged the European Commission to block imports of Russian and Belorussian food and agricultural produce to the EU.

Calling the European Commission to impose sanctions on Russian agricultural goods was one of the suggestions proposed by Ukraine to Poland to solve the ongoing blockade led by Polish farmers.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on March 4 that Poland would ask the EU to ban Russian and Belarusian agricultural products and foodstuffs.

According to the resolution, imports of Russian and Belorussian products generate significant income for the budgets of these states and could be used for fueling the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

"It is our moral obligation to stop the trade that may directly or indirectly contribute to strengthening the ability of Russia and supporting it Belarus to continue the war with Ukraine, especially since Russian imports may include grain stolen from Ukraine's occupied territories," the resolution said.

Polish parliament added that trade with Russia and Belarus could have a negative impact on the single market, as "Russia continues to use food as a ‘weapon’ and disrupt the supply of Ukrainian agricultural goods around the world."

The resolution also called on the EU Council and the European Parliament to implement changes in order to protect "the sensitive sectors" of the EU agricultural market against "excessive imports" from Ukraine.

The members of the Polish parliament expect the European Commission "to begin to work urgently on returning in trade relations to the rules regarding the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine."

The Green Deal policies also require verification by the EU institutions, according to the resolution.

Polish farmers launched a new wave of protests at Ukraine's border in early February in opposition to the European Commission's Green Deal policies and Ukrainian agricultural imports to the EU, claiming that Ukrainian imports create unfair competition.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described the border blockade as "senseless" during a press conference in Kyiv on March 4, since "Ukraine has not exported wheat, corn, or sunflower seeds to Poland since September of last year."

Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda in February conducted an investigation near the Polish-Belarus border, claiming that the Poles purchased almost $8 million worth of rapeseed meal through Belarus after introducing a ban on Ukrainian products three months earlier.

Opinion: Putin’s silk road around sanctions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – For about 1,500 years, high-value goods were moved from China (and perhaps other parts of Asia) to Europe and the Middle East via the Silk Road. The precise route varied over time, but it always ran through and involved local traders in parts of what we
The Kyiv IndependentRobin Brooks
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:46 PM

Zelensky arrives in Turkey, to meet Erdogan.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on March 8 to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky is also expected to visit the shipyard where corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy are being built and meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.
1:28 PM

Top Chinese envoy visits Kyiv, meets Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation on the battlefield, the work of the Black Sea grain corridor, the return of prisoners of war, Russia's violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the treatment of POWs, measures to implement Ukraine’s peace formula, and preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
1:36 AM

Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.