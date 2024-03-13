Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Polish border blockade, Business, Trade
Polish protesters resume blockade at Krakovets crossing with Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 10:27 PM 1 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Polish protesters resumed blocking cargo vehicles at the Korczowa-Krakovets border crossing with Ukraine at 11 a.m. local time on March 13 after temporarily suspending the protests there, Ukraine's Customs Service said.

Polish farmers began blocking six border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and EU environmental policies, with carriers later joining the blockade as well.

Some farmers' leaders said later on March 13 that they would allow all trucks waiting at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing to freely enter Ukraine, but the plan did not come to pass as other organizers opposed it. Trucks going to Poland would still be blocked.

"Some of the organizers wanted this, but unfortunately, there was no full agreement among the protesters, and we finally agreed that we would increase the number of trucks allowed through to five per hour," said Wojciech Los, who heads the farmers' protests near Dorohusk.

Los called it a "gesture toward Ukrainian drivers so that they can return to a country that is in a difficult situation during the war."

The ongoing disputes have led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Polish farmers, agrarian workers, foresters, and hunters staged a general strike in Warsaw on March 6, a week after Polish farmers organized a mass protest in Warsaw on Feb. 27

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference on March 4 that the border blockade and ongoing trade disputes with Poland have a higher economic cost to Warsaw than Kyiv.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:06 PM

Austria expels 2 Russian diplomats.

Austria has expelled two Russian diplomats over actions "incompatible with their diplomatic status," the Heute newspaper reported on March 13, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry.
9:17 PM

Lawmaker Dubinsky fined over corruption-related offense.

Controversial lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky was found guilty of an administrative offense and fined for exerting pressure over the investigation of his corruption case, according to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention's statement on March 13.
Editors' Picks

