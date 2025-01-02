Polish farmers to protest Ukrainian imports, EU policies, in Warsaw on Jan. 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers are planning a large protest in Warsaw to voice opposition to agricultural imports from Ukraine, and EU agricultural policies, Farmer.pl reported on Jan. 2.

The protest, which will take place on Jan. 3, follows a series of demonstrations by Polish farmers against Ukrainian agricultural imports since the start of the full-scale war.

Farmers argue that cheaper Ukrainian agricultural imports, allowed under the EU's free trade regime with Ukraine, have disrupted Poland’s domestic market and hurt local producers.

Organized by the Union of Agricultural Organizations, the protest will take place in front of the European Commission’s office before moving to the National Theater.

Tomasz Obszanski, leader of the Solidarnosc Individual Farmers' Union, accused the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, of imposing policies that he claims threaten the survival of Polish farms.

As well as agricultural imports from Ukraine, the farmers say they are trying to highlight several other issues, including the EU's proposed free trade agreement with Mercosur, an economic union in South America, the EU’s Green Deal policies, and the perceived decline of Poland’s economy due to EU policies.

Most recently, on Nov. 23, farmers staged a blockade at the Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine, which lasted just over a day and restricted truck traffic.

Warsaw has already implemented bans on certain Ukrainian products, such as grain, citing negative impacts on Polish agriculture.

The Polish government has expressed support for farmers’ concerns, highlighting challenges posed by the EU’s trade policies while also seeking to maintain solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war.