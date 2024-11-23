Media: Polish farmers block Ukrainian border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers staged a protest in the village of Medyka on the morning of Nov. 23, blocking the road leading to the Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine, Polish media outlet RMF24 reported.

Farmers are protesting the Polish government's failure to maintain the agricultural tax rate in 2024 at the same level as in 2023, according to RMF24.

They are also reportedly protesting over concerns about the European Union signing a free trade agreement with South American countries in the Mercosur bloc.

Only one truck per hour traveling from Poland to Ukraine will be allowed to pass, according to RMF24. Trucks coming from Ukraine are not allowed to pass, but cars, buses, vehicles with humanitarian aid, and military convoys can pass the crossing.

The protest is expected to last 48 hours, but if their concerns are not met, they are reportedly ready to protest "around the clock" until the end of the year, RMF24 wrote.

Polish farmers have staged multiple protests at border crossings between Poland and Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, including protests against Ukrainian agricultural imports in the EU.