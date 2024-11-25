Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Poland protests, farmer protests, Ukraine, Agriculture news
Edit post

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border

by Sonya Bandouil November 25, 2024 6:46 AM 2 min read
Hundreds of trucks wait in line as an ongoing blockade by Polish farmers continues on the Dorohusk Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on Feb. 20, 2024, in Dorohusk, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.

The protest lasted for just over one day, starting on Nov. 23.

The decision followed a meeting with Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekierski, during which farmers agreed to submit their demands by Nov. 26, with the minister promising a response by December 10.

The blockade had restricted truck traffic from Ukraine, with only one truck per hour permitted from Poland to Ukraine. However, vehicles like buses, cars, humanitarian aid, and military convoys were allowed through.

Farmers were protesting the Polish government's failure to maintain the agricultural tax rate in 2024 at the same level as in 2023, according to RMF24.

They were also reportedly protesting over concerns about the European Union signing a free trade agreement with South American countries in the Mercosur bloc.

“We want to put pressure on the government to prevent this agreement from being reached,” said Roman Kondrov, a protest organizer.

As of November 24, truck traffic at the crossing has been fully restored, according to Ukraine's State Customs Service.

Polish farmers have staged multiple protests at border crossings between Poland and Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, including protests against Ukrainian agricultural imports in the EU.

War in Ukraine at ‘decisive stage,’ risk of ‘global conflict,’ Poland’s Tusk says
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s comments came in the wake of Russia’s attack on Dnipro a day earlier.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.