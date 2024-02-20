Polish farmers dump grain from trains at Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers have briefly blocked a railway track at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine, dumping grain from standing freight cars, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 20.

Protests at the Polish-Ukrainian border erupted earlier in February as Polish farmers criticized the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal. Initially blocking six crossings, the organizers said they would close the border entirely on Feb. 20.

The protesters blocked the railway track at Medyka-Shehyni crossing only for about 15 minutes, after which they returned to the highway to disrupt the movement of trucks, RFE/RL said.

Footage shared by RFE/RL shows Polish police officers arriving at the scene.

Polish protesters reportedly dumped grain also from trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Feb. 11, sparking condemnations in Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.