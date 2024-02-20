Skip to content
Polish farmers dump grain from trains at Medyka-Shehyni border crossing

by Martin Fornusek February 20, 2024 12:40 PM 1 min read
A banner reading 'Farmers Strike' during a protest by Polish farmers in Poznan, Poland, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Damian Lemaski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Polish farmers have briefly blocked a railway track at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine, dumping grain from standing freight cars, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 20.

Protests at the Polish-Ukrainian border erupted earlier in February as Polish farmers criticized the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal. Initially blocking six crossings, the organizers said they would close the border entirely on Feb. 20.

The protesters blocked the railway track at Medyka-Shehyni crossing only for about 15 minutes, after which they returned to the highway to disrupt the movement of trucks, RFE/RL said.

Footage shared by RFE/RL shows Polish police officers arriving at the scene.

Polish protesters reportedly dumped grain also from trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk on Feb. 11, sparking condemnations in Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 20, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko appealed to Polish authorities to assess the legality of the ongoing blockade and to take steps against anti-Ukrainian rhetoric and actions surrounding the protests.

Author: Martin Fornusek
7:08 AM

North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.
4:44 AM

Canada to donate over 800 drones to Ukraine.

The SkyRangers come equipped with autonomous navigation systems and can carry payloads, including munitions, of up to 3.5 kilograms. They are designed for surveillance and reconaissance missions.
