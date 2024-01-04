Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Polish official on reported Russian missile in Poland's airspace: We cannot rule out provocation

by Martin Fornusek January 4, 2024 8:55 AM 2 min read
Poland's Secretary of State and Head of the National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, attends a panel discussion on 'Prospects for Peace in Ukraine' during the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on Dec. 11, 2023. (Salim Matramkot/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Warsaw and its partners cannot rule out intentional provocation when it comes to a Russian missile reportedly temporarily flying through Polish airspace during a mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29, said Polish security official Jacek Siewiera in an interview with TVN24 published on Jan. 3.

In a nationwide attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29, Russia launched 158 drones and missiles, 114 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defenses. Polish officials claimed that one of the Russian missiles crossed the border with Poland before turning back.

Siewiera, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, said that Polish authorities "have enough information to confirm that this missile was launched from Russian systems."

"It is difficult to assume that the crossing of 40 kilometers from the border was accidental," Siewiera commented, hinting at Moscow's intent.

When asked whether the incident could have been a purposeful provocation, Siewiera said: "I can't rule it out. The allies do not rule it out either."

The Polish official connected it to recent changes in Polish political leadership. After eight years of rule by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, a coalition of formerly opposition parties formed a new government in December with Donald Tusk as prime minister.

Following the incident, the Polish military conducted searches for possible remains of the projectile in the eastern Lublin province, concluding that "nothing was found that could threaten the safety of the inhabitants."

Moscow refused to provide an explanation for the incident, demanding "concrete evidence" that the missile was Russian.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during an earlier Russian mass strike, killing two civilians. Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile launched to intercept the Russian attack.

Polish Foreign Ministry summons Russian charge d’affaires over missile incident
The Polish Foreign Ministry reported on Dec. 29 that it has summoned Russian charge d’affaires Andrei Ordasz after a Russian missile entered the Polish airspace during the morning mass attack against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.