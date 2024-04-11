Poland has Soviet-made air defense missiles that may be sent to Ukraine, Duda says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he has discussed the transfer of Soviet-made missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky while meeting in Lithuania at an international summit on April 11.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks during the spring, mainly targeting energy and civilian infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Russia has conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past three months.

"We discussed the possibility of transferring them (Soviet-made missiles) to Ukraine in order to provide air defense," Duda said at a press conference with Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Zelensky arrived in Vilnius earlier on April 11 to take part in the Three Seas Summit and hold talks with the leaders of the partner countries. He once again urged allies to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Missiles are striking every day, and every day we hear that Ukraine will receive new air defense systems," Ukraine's president said. "The reality must finally match the words, and real losses of Russian terror must be ensured."

In early April, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to completely protect the country.

Duda said that Poland is beginning to deploy Patriot systems on its territory, but the country itself needs air defense systems. Russian missiles entered the Polish airspace and the country is "under the threat of a Russian attack," Duda added.