News Feed, Poland, Andrzej Duda, War, Air defense, Missiles
Poland has Soviet-made air defense missiles that may be sent to Ukraine, Duda says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 9:11 PM 2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda photographed during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on Sept. 19. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Polish President Andrzej Duda said he has discussed the transfer of Soviet-made missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky while meeting in Lithuania at an international summit on April 11.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks during the spring, mainly targeting energy and civilian infrastructure. According to Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Russia has conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past three months.

"We discussed the possibility of transferring them (Soviet-made missiles) to Ukraine in order to provide air defense," Duda said at a press conference with Zelensky and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Zelensky arrived in Vilnius earlier on April 11 to take part in the Three Seas Summit and hold talks with the leaders of the partner countries. He once again urged allies to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Missiles are striking every day, and every day we hear that Ukraine will receive new air defense systems," Ukraine's president said. "The reality must finally match the words, and real losses of Russian terror must be ensured."

In early April, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to completely protect the country.

Duda said that Poland is beginning to deploy Patriot systems on its territory, but the country itself needs air defense systems. Russian missiles entered the Polish airspace and the country is "under the threat of a Russian attack," Duda added.

Sikorski: ‘We want to help Ukraine, but you must decide how long you are ready to go on’
Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, wants to make it clear he stands for Ukraine’s place in the European Union. “It was during the Polish presidency of the EU – with these hands, I pushed and succeeded in closing the text of Ukraine’s Association Agreement with the European Union,” he emp…
The Kyiv IndependentJakub Parusinski
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
