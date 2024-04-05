Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Interior Ministry, Russian attacks
Interior Ministry: Russia struck Ukraine around 30,000 times in 2024 so far

by Kateryna Hodunova April 5, 2024 6:36 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian airstrike against Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on March 13, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian troops have conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past three months, Deputy Interior Minister Oleksii Serhieiev said on April 5 during a meeting with the Christian Social Union representatives at the Bavarian State Parliament.

Over the whole of 2023, the number of such strikes was approximately 66,000, according to Serhieiev.

The number of strikes had risen in February and March, the deputy minister said, adding that Russian troops are mostly using guided aerial bombs and drones.

"Russians attack civilian and critical infrastructure. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 217,000 facilities have been damaged," Serhieiev said.

Ukraine's National Police has recorded 116,000 Russian war crimes since 2022, Serhieiev said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 3 that in March, Russian forces reportedly launched over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine.

Russian attacks also damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK in March, according to the company's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk.

While Moscow has intensified its attack on Ukraine, Ukraine's air defense is still in an increasingly difficult situation as ammunition supplies from the U.S., a key military donor, remain blocked due to political disputes in Congress.

3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
1:09 PM

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine.

Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.