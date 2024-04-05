Interior Ministry: Russia struck Ukraine around 30,000 times in 2024 so far

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have conducted around 30,000 strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past three months, Deputy Interior Minister Oleksii Serhieiev said on April 5 during a meeting with the Christian Social Union representatives at the Bavarian State Parliament.

Over the whole of 2023, the number of such strikes was approximately 66,000, according to Serhieiev.

The number of strikes had risen in February and March, the deputy minister said, adding that Russian troops are mostly using guided aerial bombs and drones.

"Russians attack civilian and critical infrastructure. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 217,000 facilities have been damaged," Serhieiev said.

Ukraine's National Police has recorded 116,000 Russian war crimes since 2022, Serhieiev said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 3 that in March, Russian forces reportedly launched over 400 missiles of various types, 600 Shahed drones, and 3,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine.

Russian attacks also damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK in March, according to the company's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk.

While Moscow has intensified its attack on Ukraine, Ukraine's air defense is still in an increasingly difficult situation as ammunition supplies from the U.S., a key military donor, remain blocked due to political disputes in Congress.