Poland grants Ukrzaliznytsia license for freight transport

State-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia has been granted a license by the Polish Railway Transport Authority, allowing it to enter the European railway freight transportation market, the company announced on June 27.

Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 2022 due to Russia's full-scale invasion, giving rail transport a crucial role in transporting goods and passengers in and out of the country.

Ukrzaliznytsia transported over 2 million passengers to Europe last year and reported a record amount of freight in November 2023, when it transported 14 million metric tons of cargo.

"Obtaining a license is another step on the way to creating a full-fledged international railway operator that will be able to offer its customers a single cross-border transport service," said Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to "concentrate on increasing the volume of transportation through the Ukrainian-Polish border crossings at the first stage of its work as a carrier," which will have the name Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland.

"Polish and Ukrainian shippers will receive a door-to-door transportation service from one operator, without the need to conclude a number of contracts with different companies," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Rail transportation at the Ukrainian-Polish border gained even greater importance after the start of regular border blockades by Polish farmers and truckers at the end of 2023.

The blockades often put road transport at a standstill, leaving cars and trucks waiting in lines stretching kilometers.

Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland will start full-fledged comprehensive transportation services in 2025, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company also "plans to operate rolling stock for track widths of both 1,435 mm and 1,520 mm,which will allow it to work efficiently at all border crossings with Poland."

Due to its Soviet past, Ukraine's railways have broad-gauge tracks, as is the standard in Russia. Ukraine is now constructing more lengths of narrow, European-gauge tracks to provide better rail connectivity with Europe.