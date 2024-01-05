Skip to content
Ukrainian railways transport over 2 million passengers to Europe in 2023

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 4:10 PM 1 min read
Workers maintain trains from Ukraine's state-owned railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, at the Kyiv Rail depot on Nov. 25, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images)
Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia transported a record 2.1 million passengers to European countries in 2023, the company reported on Jan. 5.

The airspace above Ukraine has remained closed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, meaning that road or rail travel is required to enter or exit Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates services to Warsaw, Chelm, and Przemysl in Poland, Vienna in Austria, and Chisinau in Moldova. Trains also run to Chop, a town on the border with Hungary, allowing passengers to connect with trains to Budapest.

In total, the company transported 25 million passengers in long-distance trains in 2023.

The company reported a record amount of freight in November 2023, when it transported 14 million metric tons of cargo, a 33.8% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

On the same day, Ukrzaliznytsia's Deputy Director of Commercial Work Valerii Tkachov said his company was preparing to transport 23 trucks stuck at the Polish border by train amid the ongoing blockade by Polish haulers.

Russian attack on Kherson railway station kills 1, injures 4
Russian forces attacked a railway station full of people in Kherson late on Dec. 26, killing at least one person and wounding four others, Ukrainian officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
