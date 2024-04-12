Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to the administrative center city, Uzhhorod.

The community of Chop is located on the corner of the Slovakia-Hungary-Ukraine border, sitting mere kilometers away from the EU member states.

The railway's construction entails building 22 kilometers of European-standard track. Once it is complete, the railway will provide direct passenger routes from Uzhhorod to several European destinations

According to Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Yevhen Liashchenko, the project's preparatory phase is underway, with main construction set to commence in May.

The project includes reconstructing outdated infrastructure elements and modernizing dispatching technology.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the railway will facilitate direct rail connections to major European cities, including Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest.

Ukrzaliznytsia also plans to introduce 18 new container routes across Europe by September 2024, further expanding Ukraine's rail connectivity within the continent.

The project is co-financed with 50% grant from the EU Connecting Europe Facility, and will cost $33 million.