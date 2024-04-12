Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Ukraine, Railway, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia
Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2024 4:34 AM 1 min read
Workers maintain trains from Ukraine's state-owned railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, at the Kyiv Rail depot on Nov. 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to the administrative center city, Uzhhorod.

The community of Chop is located on the corner of the Slovakia-Hungary-Ukraine border, sitting mere kilometers away from the EU member states.

The railway's construction entails building 22 kilometers of European-standard track. Once it is complete, the railway will provide direct passenger routes from Uzhhorod to several European destinations

According to Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Yevhen Liashchenko, the project's preparatory phase is underway, with main construction set to commence in May.

The project includes reconstructing outdated infrastructure elements and modernizing dispatching technology.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the railway will facilitate direct rail connections to major European cities, including Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest.

Ukrzaliznytsia also plans to introduce 18 new container routes across Europe by September 2024, further expanding Ukraine's rail connectivity within the continent.

The project is co-financed with 50% grant from the EU Connecting Europe Facility, and will cost $33 million.

Media: Netherlands to allocate additional $429 million to Ukraine for 2024
The Dutch government has also set aside 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for Ukraine for 2025.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
