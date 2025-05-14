Become a member
News Feed
Wednesday, May 14
Poland detects foreign-funded election ads amid fears of Russian interference

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Poland detects foreign-funded election ads amid fears of Russian interference
Polish and Ukrainian flags in Warsaw. March 26, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Poland's National Research Institute (NASK) has detected an alleged attempt to influence the upcoming presidential election through political advertisements on Facebook, the agency said in a May 14 statement.

The disclosure follows a warning from Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who on May 6 said Moscow was carrying out an "unprecedented" interference campaign.

According to NASK, the political ads appear to be funded from abroad and were not linked to any registered election committee.  

Over the past week, the accounts behind these ads reportedly outspent all official campaign teams, targeting candidates across the political spectrum.

"The actions were ostensibly to support one candidate and discredit others... The analysis indicates a possible provocation," NASK said.

Investigations into the origin and financing of the ads are ongoing.  

The discovery adds to mounting concerns that Russia is executing a broad interference campaign in Poland's May 18 election, echoing similar efforts seen in Romania's 2024 vote.

The election pits a range of candidates against each other, including Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, Poland 2050 leader Szymon Holownia, ruling Law and Justice party-backed Karol Nawrocki, and far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen.

Some contenders have been criticized for remarks or positions seen as aligning with Moscow's interests. Mentzen has ties to nationalist circles known for opposing Poland's pro-Western trajectory.

Poland has been a frontline supporter of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, providing Kyiv with military equipment, economic aid, and logistical support.

Its firm pro-Ukrainian stance has made it a consistent target of Russian cyberattacks, propaganda, and sabotage operations.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

