Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Polish-Ukrainian relations, NATO, European Union
Edit post

Kyiv calls Polish presidential candidate 'manipulative' for comments on Ukraine's EU, NATO accession

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 7:37 AM 2 min read
The European Union's, Poland's, and NATO's flags as seen during a press conference at the Polish Defense Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, on July 17, 2024. (Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki's recent comments on Ukraine were "manipulative," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued Jan. 9.

The statement comes after Nawrocki said in a television interview on Jan. 8 that he does not currently see Ukraine becoming a member of the European Union or NATO.

"Today, I do not see Ukraine in any structure — neither in the European Union nor in NATO — until important... issues for Poles are resolved," Nawrocki said in an interview with Polsat News.

"A country that cannot answer for a very brutal crime against 120,000 of its neighbors cannot be part of international alliances."

Nawrocki's remarks refer to the 1943 Volyn massacre, during which tens of thousands of Poles were killed by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) in Nazi-occupied Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliation.

The legacy of the massacre remains an ongoing source of modern-day tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced Nawrocki's comments as "biased and manipulative."

"Such statements indicate that the Polish politician prioritizes short-term political considerations over the strategic security interests of his own country, the good-neighbourly relations between Ukraine and Poland, and the shared values of freedom, democracy, and justice."

Poland will hold presidential elections on May 18. Nawrocki is campaigning with the opposition Law and Justice Party (PiS), a right-wing political faction.

Nawrocki, currently the head of the Polish National Remembrance Institute, criticized a joint statement on the exhumation of Volyn massacre victims in Ukraine between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski.  

The agreement was an "unnecessary outburst by the head of Polish diplomacy," Nawrocki said, accusing the Sikorski of leveraging the agreement to launch his own presidential campaign.  

In its response, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasized the ongoing "constructive dialogue" between Kyiv and Warsaw.  

Volhynian Massacre — the Achilles heel of Ukrainian-Polish relations
Speaking on Polish television in late July, Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz reminded Ukrainians that even his country’s overwhelming support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia has its limits. Ukraine could never expect Poland’s backing in joining the EU if it didn’t “resolv…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk

t

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.