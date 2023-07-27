Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Podolyak: Ukraine needs more air defenses to protect its cities

by Martin Fornusek July 27, 2023 11:08 PM 2 min read
A soldier faces the launcher of a Patriot air defense system during the air defense exercise "Resilient Guard 2020" on Oct. 14, 2020, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine needs more air defense systems from its partners to protect its major cities against Russian missile threats, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, told the Guardian in an interview on July 27.

Podolyak said that the recent strikes on Odesa illustrate Russian tactics to attack Ukraine's cities by overwhelming their air defenses.

"Russia's tactics are clear: they use massive drone attacks to overload our anti-aircraft systems and then in parallel, they have a window of opportunity to use ballistic missiles to target infrastructure," the presidential advisor told the Guardian in Kyiv.

While Ukraine's capital is better-protected thanks to a complex air defense system using Western weaponry, Odesa is more vulnerable, the newspaper commented.

Ukrainian defenses need additional modern air-defense systems like Patriots to defend against air-launched ballistic Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles or Onyx cruise missiles, Podolyak said.

Russia used Onyx anti-ship missiles repeatedly in the past days to target cities in southern Ukraine.

“We don’t have enough modern anti-aircraft systems like Patriot, that are able to hit the latest generation Russian missiles like Oniks and Kinzhal – the deficit of these systems means we can’t cover all the parts of the country," Podolyak said.

At least 10 to 12 batteries are needed to protect the whole country, he said. According to the official, an increased supply of air defense capabilities makes sense both morally and economically for Ukraine's partners, as reconstruction after the destruction wrought by Russian missiles will be more expensive.

Russia launched a series of attacks against Ukraine's south in the past few days, primarily targeting ports, agricultural infrastructure, and grain stockpiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 19 that the country needs additional SAMP/T or Patriot air defense systems to protect its skies.

On July 26, the president revealed that the military received air defense reinforcements without specifying their type or origin.

Ukraine currently operates two Patriot systems, one provided by the U.S. and another by Germany. Berlin pledged further two Patriot launchers during the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in July.

On June 19, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a SAMP/T air defense system, previously pledged by France and Italy, is deployed and operational in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

