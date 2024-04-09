Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, military service, Mobilization, Culture Ministry
PM Shmyhal orders government to reconsider rules for deferment of military service

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2024 10:28 PM 3 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 9 that he ordered relevant ministries to introduce "updated, fairer" rules on allowing employees of "critically important" companies to defer military service.

His statement follows a recent scandal around decisions by Ukraine's Culture Ministry to give this status to a number of TV channels, circuses, and other cultural institutions.

As Kyiv expects to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, the Ukrainian government aims to update the legal framework around mobilization in order to ramp up its number of available troops in 2024.

Current rules in Ukraine allow the deferment of military service to either up to 50% or more than 50% of the employees of "critically important" companies, depending on the industry.

Shmyhal said that he ordered "to define an exhaustive list of critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises," adding that "clear and understandable criteria are needed so that neither the military nor the public have any questions as to why certain people are exempt (from military service) in our state."

The Culture Ministry has issued decrees designating dozens of media companies and TV channels, including those participating in Ukraine's TV marathon, "as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period."

This status has also been given to the Directorate of Mobile Circus Teams, the State Circus Company, and several circuses, theaters, operas, and other cultural institutions across Ukraine, prompting active discussions among Ukrainians.

The Culture Ministry defended its move on April 9, saying that the government must ensure "at least the minimum functioning capacity" of the country's cultural institutions that continued their work despite war.

"Perhaps it is not entirely correct to call cultural institutions enterprises that are 'critically important for the functioning of the economy.' It would be correct to call them critically important for our life, spiritual stability, and resistance," reads the ministry's statement.

"We believe that the hate around the topic of (deferment of military service) for cultural and media workers is disrespectful for people who do their work honestly and qualitatively, a primitive assessment of their social importance, as well as the general importance of culture in a country at war."

According to the ministry, 1,150 cultural workers and a bit over 700 media employees across Ukraine have so far received deferment of military service.

For example, the Directorate of Mobile Circus Teams, which holds performances in front-line areas and liberated settlements, asked to provide deferment to less than 10% of the entire team, the ministry added.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
