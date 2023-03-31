Pentagon: Ukrainian soldiers complete Patriot missile training

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on March 30 that 65 Ukrainian soldiers completed training on Patriot air defense systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe.

"They're integrating with other Ukrainian air defenders along with donated Patriot air defense equipment from the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands," Ryder said.

The U.S. announced it would supply Patriots to Ukraine at the end of December, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, D.C.

The Patriot system is the most advanced air defense weapon in its arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for.

Patriots, of which Germany also committed a battery in early January, aims to significantly improve the defense of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.