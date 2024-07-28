Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Medical evacuation, Civilian evacuation, Defense Ministry, M113 vehicles
Edit post

Partners to supply Ukraine with 200 units of front-line evacuation equipment, official says.

by Olena Goncharova July 28, 2024 7:53 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Hospitallers evacuation bus drives wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the front line in Donetsk Oblast to a hospital in Dnipro city on April 25, 2024. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has secured an agreement with its allies to acquire 200 evacuation vehicles, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova said on July 27.

The Strategic Industries Ministry is also actively working to ensure Ukraine can produce such equipment domestically, Kalmykova said during the first annual International Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health.

The official noted that casualty evacuation and medical evacuation are separate stages, each requiring different vehicles and equipment. Volunteer organizations cover some of these needs in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

"But at the same time (...) we are already receiving M113 armored vehicles. We have an agreement for 200 units. Some have already arrived and are being distributed to military units where the need for evacuation is greatest," Kalmykova said.

The Strategic Industries Ministry is working to ensure that Ukraine can produce these vehicles domestically, Kalmykova added. These vehicles have specific requirements for cross-country ability, protection, and mobility.

"I hope that with the support of international partners, we can make significant progress on this issue. Equipment is lost and destroyed in war, which is normal. Unfortunately, we can't claim that the current number of evacuation vehicles will be sufficient indefinitely," Kalmykova was quoted as saying.

The United States, Spain, and Lithuania are supplying M113 vehicles for demining and other operational needs.

Ukraine attacks 3 Russian airfields, bomber damaged, source says
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency attacked three airfields deep inside Russia overnight, damaing a Russian supersonic bomber plane, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 27.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.