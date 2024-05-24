Ukraine announces mandatory evacuation for 123 children from Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of 123 children from 36 settlements in the country's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the Reintegration Ministry announced on May 24.

Over 11,000 people have evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10.

Local authorities plan to evacuate orphans and children deprived of parental care with their families or other legal guardians to Kharkiv and then to Volyn Oblast for free, according to the ministry's statement.

The evacuation will occur within 60 days in the Izium, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Bohodukhiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16 that Moscow's forces had advanced as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russia's offensive in mid-May could be the first of several waves, and Russian forces may target the regional capital, Kharkiv, according to the president.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier that despite the intense situation in the region, there are currently no plans to evacuate Kharkiv.