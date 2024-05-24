Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Evacuation, Children, Children during the war, Ukrainian children
Edit post

Ukraine announces mandatory evacuation for 123 children from Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova May 25, 2024 12:51 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Evacuation centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 14, 2024. The centre started its operations on May 10th, serving as a primary aid facility. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of 123 children from 36 settlements in the country's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, the Reintegration Ministry announced on May 24.

Over 11,000 people have evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since Russian forces launched a new offensive on May 10.

Local authorities plan to evacuate orphans and children deprived of parental care with their families or other legal guardians to Kharkiv and then to Volyn Oblast for free, according to the ministry's statement.

The evacuation will occur within 60 days in the Izium, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Bohodukhiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16 that Moscow's forces had advanced as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russia's offensive in mid-May could be the first of several waves, and Russian forces may target the regional capital, Kharkiv, according to the president.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier that despite the intense situation in the region, there are currently no plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.