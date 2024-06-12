Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Baltic countries, Military aid, demining coalition, Ukraine
Edit post

Lithuania to send 14 M113 armored personnel carriers for Ukraine's demining efforts

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 10:47 PM 1 min read
An M113 armored personnel carrier (mtcurado via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuania will send Ukraine 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to assist in the country's demining efforts, the country's defense ministry announced on June 12.

"The transferred armored vehicles are intended to strengthen the demining capabilities of the Ukrainian army and are Lithuania's gratuitous contribution to the support mobilized by the Demining Coalition jointly led by Iceland," it said in a statement.

The U.S.-built vehicles will arrive this week, it added.

Nearly a third of Ukraine's territory, totaling around 174,000 square kilometers, has been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Minefields between Ukrainian troops and entrenched Russian positions played a significant role in halting the 2023 counteroffensive and preventing the liberation of occupied territories.

The Ukrainian government reported on April 4 that mine-related explosions had killed 296 civilians and injured 665 others.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia had a stockpile of 26 million landmines —the largest in the world, according to various estimates.

Russia’s Su-57 – hype vs. reality
In the latest blow to Russia’s military prestige, Ukraine this week claimed to have for the first time struck at least one – and possibly two – of Moscow’s cutting-edge, fifth-generation fighter jets, the Su-57. The aircraft were reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the A…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.