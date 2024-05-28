Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sweden, Ukraine, F-16, Gripen, Fighter jets, Western aid
Edit post

Allies asked Sweden to pause plans on Gripens for Ukraine to focus on F-16s, minister says

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2024 2:59 PM 2 min read
The Swedish Air Force's JAS-39C Gripen during the International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 21, 2019, in Fairford, U.K. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Sweden was asked by partners to wait with possible plans on sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as the focus is now on providing Kyiv with F-16 aircraft, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told the TT news agency on May 28.

The minister told the Kyiv Independent in March that discussions on a possible supply of its Gripen jets to Ukraine are underway after Sweden's entry into NATO, but made no definite pledge.

"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Jonson told TT in Brussels, adding: "This has to do with the fact that the focus is now on introducing the F-16 system."

Jonson added that the pause does not mean the transfer of Gripens will not become relevant again in the future but explained that the coalition does not wish to introduce two different fighter jet systems simultaneously.

Several NATO countries – Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway – have pledged to deliver dozens of U.S.-made F-16 fighters from their stocks. Most recently, the Belgian government said it would deliver 30 of the planes by 2028, with the first ones bound to arrive by the end of this year.

Danish F-16s are expected to arrive as early as this summer, whereas Dutch fighter jets should begin arriving in the autumn.

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. are spearheading the fighter jet coalition that aims not only to provide Ukraine with the F-16s themselves but also with the necessary training for Ukrainian pilots and other personnel.

First group of Ukrainian pilots passes F-16 training in US
The aviators will now move to Europe for additional training, Politico wrote, citing an undisclosed source.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:00 PM

Ukraine can use Belgian F-16s only on Ukrainian territory, Belgian PM says.

"Everything which is covered by this agreement... is for the utilization by the Ukrainian defense forces on Ukrainian territory," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo responded to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine will be able to use Belgian F-16 jets to down Russian jets in Russian airspace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.