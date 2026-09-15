Partner of Kolomoisky charged in $65 million theft scheme at Ukrnafta

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has charged a business partner of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky in an alleged Hr 2.88 billion ($65 million) embezzlement scheme at state-controlled oil producer Ukrnafta, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 15.

The NABU unveiled the investigation into the scheme on Sept. 15 but did not name the suspects.

The alleged ringleader is Mykhailo Kiperman, a co-owner of Kolomoisky’s Privat Group, according to the law enforcement source.

Other suspects include Yevhen Krychevskyi, a shareholder of several oil and gas companies linked to Kolomoisky; Feliks Lunyov, a former vice president at Ukrnafta, Bohdan Baradnyi, CEO of the Halychyna oil refinery, which was previously controlled by Kolomoisky, and Andriy Pinchuk, a deputy CEO of Ukrtatnafta, another company previously controlled by Kolomoisky, the source said.

They are accused of stealing 100,000 tonnes of oil products and laundering the proceeds.

The Kyiv Independent has requested comments from the suspects and will publish their responses once they are received.

Ukrnafta was co-owned by Kolomoisky's Privat Group and state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz until 2022, when Kolomoisky's stake was nationalized under martial law during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Kolomoisky is currently on trial.

In 2023, Kolomoisky and his alleged accomplices were charged with embezzling $250 million from PrivatBank, the country's largest bank, which was nationalized in 2016 following alleged mismanagement by the oligarch.