Parliament passes bill to preserve soldiers' reproductive cells free of charge

by Nate Ostiller November 22, 2023 5:54 PM 1 min read
Vials of donor sperm frozen by liquid nitrogen in a holding tank at the California Cryobank California in an undated photo. (For illustrative purposes) (Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament on Nov. 22 passed a draft law in the first reading allowing for the free collection and preservation of reproductive cells for Ukrainian soldiers, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The proposed bill would enable Ukrainian soldiers to extract and store their reproductive cells in cryobanks for free so that if they receive injuries on the battlefield that affect their sexual function, they can still have children.

The bill would apply to both men and women.

In addition, it would enable women to have children with a male partner who has been killed in the line of duty.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security wrote about how soldiers and their partners could possibly have children together even if one of them is injured or killed in the war.

The draft law passed with 271 votes in favor and 0 against.

In order to become law, it will need to be passed in parliament on a second reading and then signed by the president.

Author: Nate Ostiller
