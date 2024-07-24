Russian man arrested in France over Paris Olympics destabilization plot

This audio is created with AI assistance

On July 23, French police arrested a Russian man who is suspected of plotting destabilizing activities during the Paris Olympics.



An anonymous source in the state prosecution service told AFP that an investigation was launched into "sharing intelligence with a foreign power to incite hostilities in France.”



The suspect, born in 1984, has been placed under judicial investigation, and the crime could potentially lead to up to 30 years in prison.



Authorities found evidence of his plans during a search of his home. No details were given about the alleged plot, other than stating that it was not related to terrorism and that specialized anti-terrorism prosecutors were not handling the case.



Over a million individuals, including athletes and locals, have been vetted for the Games, resulting in 4,360 being denied access, with 880 barred due to concerns about foreign interference.



The French government introduced a verification system for all individuals seeking to participate in the event or access restricted zones because of cybersecurity, disinformation, and terror-related threats targeting the Olympics.



"In addition to intelligence and traditional espionage, there is the possibility of gaining access to computer network gateways to carry out a cyberattack," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.



The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place between July 26 and Aug. 11.