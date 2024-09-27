The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Paraguay becomes 95th country to join global peace summit communique, Zelensky says

by Dmytro Basmat September 28, 2024 12:08 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Paraguayan counterpart Santiago Peña in Buenos Aires on Dec. 10, 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Paraguay formally signed the global peace summit joint communique on Sept. 27, becoming the 95th country to add their signature onto the final communique, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with representatives of around 100 countries and organizations in attendance.

Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16. Since then, multiple countries signed on the ever-expanding list of delegations.

"One more South American country has endorsed our Peace Formula, the UN Charter, and our vision for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on X, adding that he was "looking forward to further deepening political dialogue" with more South American countries.

The communique called to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war and return all deported Ukrainian children, among other things.

Russia was not invited to join the inaugural global peace summit in June.

Kyiv is planning to arrange the second global peace summit before the end of 2024, which Ukraine hopes will be held in either the Middle East or India.

Despite hopes that Russia will participate in a second peace summit, Moscow has repeatedly signalled it will not take part in any future iterations of the Swiss-hosted peace summit.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets with Trump in New York, shows him his ‘victory plan’
Key developments on Sept. 27: * Trump meets with Zelensky, says his views on ending the war ‘as soon as possible’ have not changed * Crimean bridge defenses being bolstered by underwater drone traps, according to reports * US intelligence warns of risks in permitting Ukraine’s long-range strikes…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
