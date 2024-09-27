The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
War update, Ukraine, Russia, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Victory Plan, Crimea, Russia abducting Ukrainian children, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets with Trump in New York, shows him his 'victory plan'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 27, 2024 10:08 PM 9 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meet in New York City, U.S., on Sep.27, 2024. (Uliana Boichuk/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Sept. 27:

  • Trump meets with Zelensky, says his views on ending the war 'as soon as possible' have not changed
  • Crimean bridge defenses being bolstered by underwater drone traps, according to reports
  • US intelligence warns of risks in permitting Ukraine's long-range strikes, NYT reports
  • Ombudsman denies reports on Qatar-brokered Ukraine-Russia deal on 'children exchange'
  • 'Attack on Belarus is World War III,' Lukashenko claims amid calls for changes to Russian nuclear doctrine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said everything possible must be done to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Zelensky made the remarks on Sept. 27 after meeting with Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York City.

"This war should not have started. I think that the problem is that Putin killed so many people, and of course, we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war," Zelensky said in a joint interview with Trump for Fox News.

Zelensky met with Trump for the first time in five years during his trip to the U.S., where he held a series of high-level meetings with foreign leaders, visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, and addressed the U.N. General Assembly.

Ukraine's president also introduced Trump to his "victory plan," which he had presented a day earlier to U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

What we know about the ‘victory plan’ Zelensky presented to Biden
Though full details have not been revealed yet, the plan has been presented by Zelensky as a bit to force Russia into peace talks and a fair resolution
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Following his meeting with Trump, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine seeks only a just peace and relies on continued U.S. support in the ongoing full-scale war launched by Russia.

Trump said he has "learned a lot" as the war continues but noted that his views on ending it "as soon as possible" have not changed.

"The president (Zelensky) wants it to end as quickly as possible. He wants a fair transaction to take place," Trump said.

"If I win (in the presidential election), we're going to have a very fair and, I think, rather rapid deal. It (the war) should stop, and the president (Zelensky) wants it to stop, and I'm sure President Putin wants it to stop. And that's a good combination," Trump added.

When asked how he sees the war ending, Trump evaded the question, saying it was "too early" to discuss and that both he and Zelensky had their "own ideas" on the matter.

Zelensky and Trump did not disclose whether another meeting between them would take place soon. However, the Ukrainian president invited the Republican nominee to visit Ukraine, and Trump accepted the invitation.

Recently, Trump's rhetoric toward Zelensky and U.S. support for Ukraine has become more critical. He has claimed that Zelensky wants Democrats to win the upcoming presidential election, referring to him as "the greatest salesman on earth."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Republican leaders on Sept. 25 also accused Zelensky of interfering in the election by visiting an ammunition factory in U.S. President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennyslvania, a hotly contested battleground state.

House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded that Zelensky fire Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Makarovka, for her role in arranging the tour.

The Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee also announced he was opening an investigation into the Biden-Harris administration's alleged misuse of government funds.

Zelensky criticized Trump's plans for an end to the war in an interview with the New Yorker earlier this week. He called Trump's running mate, Republican Senator J.D. Vance, "too radical" and said the war should not end at Ukraine's expense.

Open letter: President Biden, this is how you can uphold your legacy by supporting Ukraine
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed below are those of the author(s) and signatories and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Dear U.S. President Joe Biden, As Ukrainian cities continue to be targeted by Russian missiles and drones, bringing death and devastation to
The Kyiv IndependentOlivier Dupuis

Crimean bridge defenses being bolstered by underwater drone traps, according to reports

Russia is attempting to bolster defenses around the Crimean Bridge using underwater drone traps, it was reported on Sept. 27.

According to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, the metal structures have been put in place using barges and a floating crane for the last month.

An unverified photo accompanying the post showed a barge pulling what resembles a large section of metal fencing.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the report, but it comes a day after Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said Russian forces were building a new but unidentified structure near the Crimean Bridge.

"It could be a defense structure, it could be another crossing, but it's a bit early to draw conclusions," he added.

Construction on the 19-kilometer-long bridge began after the illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and was completed in 2018.

After becoming a critical supply route for Russian forces after the launch of Moscow's full-scale invasion, it has been attacked by Kyiv's forces on several occasions, and was heavily damaged by Ukrainian strikes in October 2022 and July 2023.

Ukraine is reported to have been testing an underwater sea drone dubbed Marichka, but scant details have been made public.

The Crimean Bridge is currently the subject of a dispute between Ukraine and Russia at the Permanent Court of Arbitration

Speaking there on Sept. 23, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Anton Korynevych, said Russia "wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself."

"So it has built a great gate at their entrance, to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," he said.

"The bridge is unlawful, and it must come down."

After a decade-long battle, Kyiv showcases Crimean treasures that Russia wanted to steal
Following a decade-long battle, a substantial part of Crimean artifacts is now on display in Kyiv until the occupied peninsula is liberated, officials say. After a lengthy legal struggle, the return of the so-called “Scythian gold” last year was, for Ukrainians, an important cultural milestone amid…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

US intelligence warns of risks in permitting Ukraine's long-range strikes, NYT reports

U.S. intelligence agencies have cautioned that Russia may respond with increased force, potentially including lethal attacks on the U.S. and its allies, if Ukraine is allowed to use long-range missiles supplied by the U.S., U.K., and France for strikes deep into Russian territory, the New York Times reported.

The news outlet cited a previously unreported assessment that also downplays the strategic impact these long-range missiles might have on the war, mentioning Ukraine's limited supply and the uncertainty over how many more Western nations may provide those missiles.

The analysis underscores the significant risks and uncertain benefits of the decision, which now lies with President Joe Biden, following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Sept. 26.

The difficulty in President Biden's decision-making on Ukraine's request for long-range missiles is partly rooted in concerns highlighted by U.S. intelligence, American officials told the New York Times. Zelensky has been pushing both publicly and privately to gain permission to target Russian territory with the advanced missiles.

Vladimir Putin has regularly used threats to deter the U.S. and its allies from sending more sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine. Critics argue that Biden’s administration has been overly cautious, claiming their slow, incremental approach to arming Ukraine has hurt their performance on the battlefield. On the other hand, supporters of the current strategy point to its effectiveness in avoiding major Russian retaliation, though they admit this balance may now be at risk.

The intelligence assessment outlines a range of potential Russian reactions if the U.S. and European nations authorize Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes with their supplied missiles. These responses could include increased acts of sabotage and arson targeting infrastructure across Europe, and even potentially lethal attacks on military installations belonging to the U.S. and its allies.

According to U.S. officials, most of the sabotage in Europe so far has been orchestrated by Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU). If Putin opts to escalate this covert campaign in response to missile strikes deep inside Russian territory, officials believe the Kremlin would likely continue to operate in the shadows, avoiding direct and open attacks on U.S. and European military facilities to prevent triggering a broader conflict.

Biden-Zelensky talks: Ukrainian soldiers want firepower to win but question if US wants Russia defeated
As President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a visit to the U.S. this week in a bid to secure more firepower for his army, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground monitored the news with half-hearted hope, questioning whether Kyiv’s top Western ally would provide enough to help them defeat Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Ombudsman denies reports on Qatar-brokered Ukraine-Russia deal on 'children exchange'

Kyiv did not conduct a Qatar-brokered "exchange" of children with Moscow, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Sept. 27.

Lubinets refuted an AFP report citing an unnamed Qatari official who claimed nine children and one adult had allegedly returned to Ukraine, while four children "will be reunited with their families in Russia." under the agreement.

According to the ombudsman, no deals were made between the two countries and the reports are "promoting Russian narratives."

Qatar has acted as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.

International humanitarian law does not provide for such a process as the exchange of children, Lubinets said.

"Ukraine has not kidnapped and does not hold Russian children on its territory, nor does it prevent their return to Russia if they are on our territory," he added.

Over 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 of them have been returned home, according to the Children of War database.

As Ukrainian children return to school, Russia launches missiles at educational facilities
As the new school year began in Ukraine, Russia intensified its attacks on the country’s educational facilities, further disrupting a study process already severely impacted by the full-scale war and sowing anxiety among students and their families. In just three days, Russian strikes damaged at le…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

'Attack on Belarus is World War III,' Lukashenko claims amid calls for changes to Russian nuclear doctrine

An attack on Belarus would lead to World War III, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Sept. 27, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's call to update Russia's nuclear doctrine, according to the Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta.

Putin proposed a series of changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine on Sept. 25 during a Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence.

He announced that Russia could respond to conventional missile strikes with nuclear weapons and indicated that Moscow would treat any attack backed by a nuclear-armed country as a coordinated assault.

He also stated that Russia retains the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of an attack, including if an enemy using conventional weapons poses a critical threat to Russia and Belarus.

"An attack on Belarus is World War III," Lukashenko said.

"Putin recently confirmed this by amending the nuclear doctrine, that in an attack on Russia and Belarus, we use nuclear weapons," Lukashenko added, thanking his Russian counterpart for the recent move.

The Belarusian dictator claimed that NATO countries had allegedly deployed troops on the border with Belarus, specifically in Poland.

"The red line is the state border. If you step on it, there will be an immediate response. We are preparing for that," Lukashenko said.

Russia's decision to modify its nuclear doctrine is a direct response to discussions in the U.S. and U.K. about whether to allow Ukraine to launch conventional Western missiles into Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Sept. 26 that updates had been made to a document titled "The Foundations of State Policy in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence."

While Belarus doesn't have nuclear weapons of its own, Russia has allegedly moved some of its nuclear arsenal to Belarus.

Is Russia’s new nuclear doctrine saber-rattling or a real threat?
Seven weeks into Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat toward Ukraine and its allies during a Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence. “An aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear stat…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.