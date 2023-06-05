Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Russia to reduce oil output in 2024

by Haley Zehrung June 5, 2023 8:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will reduce its oil output by 650,000 barrels per day in 2024, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported following an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on June 4.

The 2023 Russian quota is approximately 10.5 million barrels per day (bpd). After the cut in 2024, the quota would become approximately 9.3 million bpd.

The new output estimate also accounts for Russia's decision to use the voluntary oil production cut of 500,000 barrels per day, the paper reported.

As a group, OPEC+ has agreed to reduce oil production by about 1.5 million barrels per day next year. The OPEC+ cuts in oil production aim to stop the decrease in oil prices in the international markets.

Western allies have tried to limit Russian revenue streams by targeting petroleum production. On May 8, the European Union also proposed banning vessels that help Russia evade sanctions from entering its ports.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
