Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

CNN: US, allies announce new price cap on Russian oil products

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 1:34 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and its allies are trying to limit the revenue streams Russia receives from selling petroleum products.

Additional sanctions were announced on Feb. 3 as the U.S., the G7, the European Union and Australia placed a price cap on “seaborne Russian-origin petroleum products,” the U.S. Department of Treasury said.

There are two price levels: one applies to “premium-to-crude” petroleum products like diesel, kerosene and gasoline, which will be capped at $100 USD per barrel, and “discount-to-crude” petroleum products like fuel oil, which will be capped at $45 USD per barrel.

This follows the $60 price cap on Russian crude oil that came into force on Dec. 5. The U.K. Treasury said in a statement that initial signs suggest that "the crude oil cap is successfully curtailing Putin’s ability to use revenues from oil sales to finance his illegal war" while minimizing disruption to global supply. Russia’s flagship crude oil currently sells around $40 lower than global benchmarks.

Russia bans oil exports to countries that abide by $60 price cap.
The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.