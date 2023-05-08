Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: EU hoping to prevent Russian oil transfers at sea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 8:28 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union has proposed banning vessels from entering its ports that help Russia evade sanctions and price caps with cargo transfers at sea, Bloomberg reported on May 8.

All EU member states would need to support the proposal in order for it to come into force.

According to Bloomberg, the EU cited a "sharp increase in deceptive practices, and related environmental risks" as a reason for the proposed ban.

Ship-to-ship transfers have been "pivotal" for Russia in circumventing bans, Bloomberg wrote, with the country passing on ships from its "huge fleet" that are more than 20 years old to newly-formed companies that continue to use them.

Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa, is one of the "focal points" for these transfers.

Local shipping firms were reminded by Spain in early February that assisting in this activity may result in breaching sanctions, according to Bloomberg.

Ukraine war latest: Prigozhin claims Wagner promised enough ammunition for Bakhmut assault
Key developments on May 7: * Wagner chief claims army promised enough ammunition to keep fighting in Bakhmut after threats * Commander: Russia intensifying attacks in Bakhmut with heavy weaponry * Ukrainian military: Russia moving civilians out of occupied Enerhodar Russia’s Wagner Group claime…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.