Olympic organizers revoke accreditation of 4 Russian journalists, state-owned media claims

by Dmytro Basmat July 29, 2024 2:47 AM 2 min read
The Olympic rings set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in Paris. (AP)
Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games allegedly removed press accreditations for four journalists from Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the outlet reported on July 28.

Olympic organizers have yet to comment on the alleged incident, according to Reuters. France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also declined to comment on the decision to revoke accreditation, stating that the decision lies with Olympic organizers.

Ahead of the start of the Games, dozens of accreditation applications for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were previously rejected on suspicions of Russia- or Belarus-backed foreign interference, Politico reported on July 21, citing French authorities.

Three TASS reporters as well as one photographer allegedly had their access removed during the security check-in process.

In response to the loss of accreditation, TASS issued a news release denouncing the decision, adding that none of the reporters had issue entering the country.

In its release, the outlet also claimed that the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee previously denied accreditation to several journalists over fears of "potential spying activities."

Olympic organizers have feared that a number of sabotage attacks intended to disrupt the games may occur throughout the duration of the games.

On the day of the opening ceremonies, Paris' high-speed railway network was hit by a "massive" and "coordinated" arson attack.

On July 23, French police arrested a Russian man suspected of plotting destabilizing activities during the Paris Olympics. And in early May an 18-year-old Chechen man was arrested on charges that he was plotting a terrorist attack at a football match scheduled to take place during the Olympics.

Russia was officially banned from competing in the Olympics for four years in 2019 due to systematic doping practices, but still participated in 2020 and 2022 under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The ROC was suspended in October 2023 for declaring authority over the athletic organizations of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Under current rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes are not able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country.

Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war are also not allowed to participate, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.

Most Russian Olympic athletes violate neutrality rules, investigation suggests
Over two-thirds of Russian athletes set to participate in the upcoming Olympics have violated neutrality rules by displaying public support for the invasion of Ukraine, human rights group Global Rights Compliance reported on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dmytro Basmat
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
Editors' Picks

