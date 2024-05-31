Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Terrorism, Chechnya, European Union, ISIS
Edit post

Chechen man arrested in France for plotting terrorist attack on Olympics, authorities say

by Nate Ostiller May 31, 2024 10:12 PM 2 min read
The Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, on Sept. 12, 2020. (Marcio Machado/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

An 18-year-old Chechen man was arrested earlier in May on charges that he was plotting a terrorist attack at a football match scheduled to take place during the upcoming Paris Olympics, the French Interior Ministry said on May 31.

The ministry did not provide any more details but said it was the first terrorist plot targeting the Olympics that had been foiled.

The BFM media outlet later wrote, citing police sources, that the suspect was allegedly planning to target the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, which is scheduled to host several football matches as part of the Olympics.

The suspect has reportedly acknowledged that he communicated with some suspected terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (ISIS), sources told BFM, but he was allegedly only trying to "act tough" and did not intend to follow through with the plot.

The suspect, who reportedly arrived in France with his parents in 2023, was remanded into pretrial detention.

Separately, French police arrested around 10 members of the Chechen diaspora on May 28, the public media outlet France 3 reported. One of the arrests was reportedly in connection to the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee in 2020.

Washington Post: US warned Russia that Crocus City Hall was potential attack target
Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the Washington Post said that the U.S. specifically identified Crocus City Hall as a possible ISIS target in their briefings to Moscow. The disclosure calls into question the Kremlin’s claims that U.S. warnings were too “general” to prevent an attack.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.