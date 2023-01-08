Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Officials: Russians convert maternity ward in occupied city into military hospital for its troops

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 1:57 PM 1 min read
Russian forces have reportedly converted a maternity ward in the occupied city of Antratsyt in the eastern Luhansk Oblast into a military hospital for Russian troops, the Ukrainian regional administration reported on Jan. 8.

“The occupiers managed to establish a logistical network of hospitals, which has already almost erased civilian medical institutions from the map. Yes, even the maternity hospital in Antratsyt was closed, and women from there were taken to (occupied) Luhansk,” according to the administration.

Russian forces reportedly attacked maternity hospitals in multiple Ukrainian regions during Moscow’s full-scale invasion. The most recent shelling was reported in late December. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office, then said that shelling a maternity hospital in the liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine “miraculously” didn’t result in casualties, adding that two babies were born there earlier that day.

Covered by dead bodies of his relatives, 4-year-old boy survives Russian attack
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.