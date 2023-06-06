Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Ukraine not responsible for Kakhovka explosion, 'Russia's claims are nonsense'

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2023 4:48 PM 2 min read
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov speaks with the Kyiv Independent in his office on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo: Danylo Pavlov)
National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine had nothing to do with the explosion at the Kakhovka dam, Ukrinform reported on June 6.

All Russia’s claims about Ukraine's involvement are nonsense, he added.

"(Russians) are suffocating with anger because they cannot solve the issue through military means. That is why they are inventing various nonsense without any grounds," Danilov said.

The official pointed out that at the time of the explosion, the dam was under complete Russian control.

According to Danilov, Russia prepared plans for the sabotage already in the fall of 2022. The Kremlin decided to execute them now in order to hinder Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive, he added.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early in the morning of June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, causing massive flooding of villages downstream of the Dnipro River.

Evacuation of civilians is underway, with 1,300 people transported by 3 p.m. local time.

The Russia-installed proxy in Nova Kakhovka first denied that the dam was destroyed, only to claim later that it was targeted by Ukrainian shelling.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the international media for treating Ukraine's and Russia's statements about the explosion on the same level.

"Infuriating to see some media report 'Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other' of ruining the Kakhovka dam. It puts facts and propaganda on equal footing. Ukraine is facing a huge humanitarian and environmental crisis. Ignoring this fact means playing Russia's 'not all obvious' game," Kuleba said.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
