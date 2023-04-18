Germany delivers Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has delivered a Patriot air defense system and missiles for it to Ukraine, according to the German government’s weekly update.

In addition, Berlin has reportedly handed over 16 Zetros trucks and two border protection vehicles.

Germany promised to provide Ukraine with a Patriot battery in January following Washington’s commitment to send the American-made system. The Netherlands later joined the efforts.

The Patriot system is the most advanced air defense weapon in the U.S. arsenal that Kyiv has been long pleading for. One Patriot battery has four to eight launchers designed for four missiles each.

Patriots aim to significantly improve the defense of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure against regular Russian missile attacks.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on March 30 that 65 Ukrainian soldiers had completed training on Patriot systems at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and returned to Europe.