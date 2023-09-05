Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NYT: Russian general Surovikin makes public appearance after release

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2023 2:04 PM 2 min read
Russian General Sergei Surovikin, Russia's former air force commander, on Dec. 17, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sergei Surovikin, a top Russian general who was detained in the aftermath of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny in June, has been released and made a public appearance, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Sept. 5, citing two undisclosed U.S. officials and a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to NYT, Russian authorities released Surovikin a few days after the plane crash in Russia on Aug. 23 that likely killed Prigozhin.

The U.S. officials noted that while Surovikin appears to have been released from formal detention, it remains unclear whether there are any restrictions placed on him by Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 5 that it is not possible to comment on whether  Surovikin was under investigation.

Surovikin, formerly the deputy commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine until his replacement by Russian President Vladimir Putin with General Valery Gerasimov in late August, has not made a public appearance since Prigozhin's short-lived mutiny.

Multiple media reports claimed that the general had been arrested over siding with Prigozhin in the insurrection and is being interrogated by Russian security services.

The Kremlin has yet to confirm such claims. Russian State Duma Deputy Andrey Kartapolov only commented that Surovikin is currently "resting" and "so far unavailable."

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Surovikin's arrest would likely cause tensions among the Russian military leadership due to the general's popularity in the armed forces.

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on July 18 that Surovikin had been effectively removed from his position, but his fate remained undecided.

According to Yusov, the reshuffle in the Russian military leadership plays into Ukraine's hands and can negatively affect the morale and combat effectiveness of Russian troops in the long term.

Prigozhin’s death latest in a series of unsolved murders in Putin’s Russia. What’s next?
The death of an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not something new in history. More than 20 critics and opponents of Putin have been murdered or died in suspicious circumstances since 2000. However, the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and o…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.