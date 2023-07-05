Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Any Kremlin's moves against Surovikin likely to cause division

by Martin Fornusek July 5, 2023 10:24 AM 2 min read
General Sergei Surovikin, Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel/ AFP via Getty Images
Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with top military officials in Sochi on Nov. 3, 2021. (Photo: Mikhail Metzel/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

General Sergei Surovikin, the former top commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has not been seen in public since the Wagner Group's rebellion on June 23-24, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update on July 5.

While reports of his arrest over supporting the insurrection remain unconfirmed, any steps against him are likely to cause division in Russian military circles, the report explained.

Despite Surovikin's "brutal" reputation in the West, the U.K. ministry noted that he is "one of the more respected senior officers" in the Russian Armed Forces.

The Moscow Times wrote on June 29 that Surovikin has been arrested due to siding with the Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin during the uprising. This information remains unconfirmed, as other media reported later he had been only interrogated and subsequently released.

As the U.K. Defense Ministry noted, Surovikin is not the only Russian general missing from the public eye.

Deputy Defense Minister General Yunus-bek Yevkurov, who has been recorded leading "negotiations" with Prigozhin in then Wagner-occupied Rostov, was noticeably absent from the ministry's leadership televised appearance on July 3, the intelligence commented.

The report summarizes that the Wagner rebellion most likely worsened the existing fault lines within Russia's national security community.

Following mutiny, Russian state media downplays Wagner’s battlefield results
In a recent broadcast, Russian state-owned First Channel made comparisons of the battles of Bakhmut and Mariupol, saying that Mariupol was, in fact, more important than Bakhmut, and taken much faster – in 71 days, as opposed to the 10-month-long siege of Bakhmut.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.