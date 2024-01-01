Skip to content
Norway permits weapons, defense equipment sales to Ukraine

by Dominic Culverwell January 1, 2024 9:45 PM 2 min read
The Norwegian flag on top of the Norwegian Parliament Building in Oslo. (Ekely/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian companies will now be able to directly sell weapons and defense equipment to Ukrainian authorities following a decision from Oslo, Norway’s Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 1.

The Norwegian government previously provided fiscal and military support for Ukraine but noted that donations are “no longer sufficient” as Russia's war against Ukraine bleeds into 2024.

As such, Norwegian defense companies can now apply for an export license from Norway’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to directly sell defense products to Ukraine.  

“The government is concerned that Norway should provide long-term and effective weapons support for Ukraine's legitimate defense struggle, based on Ukrainian needs,”’ the Defense Ministry said.

Strict conditions will be imposed on the sales in line with Norwegian arms export policy. This means that direct sales can only be made to Ukrainian authorities and that there is “documentation and official assurances about end use and end user, as well as a re-export clause.”

The Nordic state will continue military support for Ukraine this year. In total, the country provided over $1 billion in military support to Ukraine in 2023.

Last month, Norway unveiled new aid for Ukraine as part of a previously announced $6.8 billion multi-year support plan, including air defense equipment, humanitarian assistance, and increased munition production.

Oslo and London also launched a Maritime Capability Coalition on Dec. 11 to support the Ukrainian Navy. The coalition's goal is to deliver "ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea" and provide "training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea."

Author: Dominic Culverwell
Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
