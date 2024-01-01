Norway permits weapons, defense equipment sales to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian companies will now be able to directly sell weapons and defense equipment to Ukrainian authorities following a decision from Oslo, Norway’s Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 1.



The Norwegian government previously provided fiscal and military support for Ukraine but noted that donations are “no longer sufficient” as Russia's war against Ukraine bleeds into 2024.



As such, Norwegian defense companies can now apply for an export license from Norway’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to directly sell defense products to Ukraine.



“The government is concerned that Norway should provide long-term and effective weapons support for Ukraine's legitimate defense struggle, based on Ukrainian needs,”’ the Defense Ministry said.



Strict conditions will be imposed on the sales in line with Norwegian arms export policy. This means that direct sales can only be made to Ukrainian authorities and that there is “documentation and official assurances about end use and end user, as well as a re-export clause.”



The Nordic state will continue military support for Ukraine this year. In total, the country provided over $1 billion in military support to Ukraine in 2023.



Last month, Norway unveiled new aid for Ukraine as part of a previously announced $6.8 billion multi-year support plan, including air defense equipment, humanitarian assistance, and increased munition production.



Oslo and London also launched a Maritime Capability Coalition on Dec. 11 to support the Ukrainian Navy. The coalition's goal is to deliver "ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea" and provide "training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea."